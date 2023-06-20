EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Acquires Exosome AAV Technology and Intellectual Property

IP bolsters Company's already dominant and broad position with respect to exosome therapeutics



Acquisition is in line with long-term strategy to improve exosome-mediated delivery to enable novel gene therapies and gene editors

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, has purchased Codiak Biosciences engEx-AAV technology platform, including all intellectual property rights therein, as well as secured exclusive access to certain engineering and manufacturing rights associated with it. This technology enables active loading of adeno-associated virus (AAV) into exosomes followed by their release when the AAV-loaded exosomes are delivered into recipient cells. This has been demonstrated to be an effective way to improve AAV delivery, to increase the breadth of expression in pre-clinical models, and to shield AAVs from neutralizing antibodies.

"We are pleased to now own this technology and look forward to applying it in future exosome AAV programs. This acquisition further adds to our dominant intellectual property portfolio of patents that cover key aspects needed to develop and commercialise exosome therapeutics including their design, composition, and manufacture," said Per Lundin, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer & Co-Founder of Evox Therapeutics. "This is part of our long-term business strategy of leveraging improved exosome-mediated delivery to create and enable genetic medicines such as gene therapy and genome editors".

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX® technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of genetic medicines such as gene therapy, gene editing, and RNA therapeutics by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and OrbiMed, and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

For enquiries, please contact:

Media:

Simon Conway / Natalie Garland-Collins

EvoxTherapeutics@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Evox:

Dr. Antonin de Fougerolles, CEO

enquiries@evoxtherapeutics.com

+44 (0) 1865 819140