VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group announces initiation of coverage by EuroLand Corporate

Paris, June 8th, 2023

Visiomed Group (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group specializing in innovative healthcare technologies and services, today announces initiation of coverage by EuroLand Corporate.

EuroLand Corporate initiated coverage of Visiomed Group through its report entitled "A new group in hyper growth" ("Un nouveau groupe en hyper croissance" in French). EuroLand Corporate issued a "buy" rating with a target price of €0.80, on a fully diluted basis, which represents a potential 70% upside compared to the closing share price as of June 7th, 2023 (€0.4690).

It is important to note that EuroLand Corporate's valuation and implied target price are solely based on the existing activities of Smart Salem in Dubai and do not include ongoing development projects outside Dubai.

The French version of the initiating coverage report can be found here on EuroLand Corporate website.

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has two subsidiaries and holdings:

Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis center accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

The Smart Salem offer is based on know-how in medical analysis, radiology and data analysis and processing to detect nearly 35 diseases in 7 minutes in a patient (in particular HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis) by offering reliable results, readability and exceptional patient experience enabled by advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

Smart Salem's "Medical Fitness Assessment" offer resulting from this know-how thus makes it possible to obtain a residence or work visa in the space of 30 minutes compared to 10 to 15 days in historical health centers.

Smart Salem is a technological platform offering many growth opportunities, as shown by the opening of the second center in Dubai in September 2022 and the authorization received for the opening of a third center, planned to open in the first quarter of 2023.

Bewellthy, created in 2022, a leading player in connected health and teleconsultation solutions and is 49.88% owned by Visiomed Group.

Bewellthy offers an enriched technological universe combining medical devices, software and "health and well-being concierge" services to meet all the needs and use cases of telehealth.

Bewellthy's flagship product, VisioCheck, is the 1st telemedicine station weighing less than 300g for healthcare professionals, available as a case, station or modular healthcare space.

Bewellthy is now deploying its solutions and services in France and abroad, particularly in Italy and the USA.

Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). More information on www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78 Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2023. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mppqYJuaYZecx2lyYZtuamVql2+Vx2nGbJOdlmpomMvHnW5hlJdpapWaZnFhmW5u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80498-alvmg_cp_inititation_couverture_euroland_ven.pdf