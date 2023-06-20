Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market by Type (Treated and Inherent), Application (Apparel and Non-apparel), End-Use Industry (Industrial, Defense and Public Safety Services, Transport), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028. The stringent regulations & standardization pertaining to safety at the workplace, urbanization & infrastructure development, and increased demand from industries such as chemicals, construction, and oil & gas are the main factors driving the market expansion for fire-resistant fabrics.

Treated segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

By type, the fire-resistant fabrics market has been segmented into treated fire-resistant fabrics and inherent fire-resistant fabrics. These treated fire-resistant fabrics' chemical makeup does not make them fire resistant. With the use of several chemicals, they are made fire-resistant. Chemical additives are used to treat fabrics so that the fibers are fire resistant. These fabrics depend on chemical reactions to put out fires when exposed to fire. Through use or laundry, the treated fabric's fire-resistant feature may lose some of its effectiveness.

Stringent regulations for workplace safety are driving the demand in apparel application in fire-resistant fabrics market.

By application, the fire-resistant fabrics market has been segmented into apparel applications and non-apparel applications. Due to the significant demand for protective clothing across a variety of end-use industries, including oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing, the dominance of the apparel application is anticipated to persist over the projection period. Workers in various essential industries, including oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, and others, frequently wear protective garments when they are exposed to dangerous working circumstances. Each local government in a nation has established strict rules requiring businesses to adhere to PPE standards for workers' or employees' safety.

Industrial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the fire-resistant fabrics market

By end-use industry, the fire-resistant fabrics market has been segmented into industrial, defense & public safety services, transport, and others. The market for industrial end-use fire-resistant fabrics in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period. The expansion of various new manufacturing industries in China and India's rising economies is largely to blame for the region's rapid growth. Because the economy is only slowly expanding, the manufacturing sector is expanding steadily in industrialized nations like the US and Germany. As a result, the market for fire-resistant materials in the industrial segment is anticipated to rise a bit.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America have all been examined for the fire-resistant fabric market. China is the biggest market for fire-resistant textiles in the Asia Pacific region and is projected to have a sizeable market share over the forecast period. The market for fire-resistant textiles is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea as a result of the escalating demand from sectors like chemicals, construction, and oil & gas.

Major players operating in the fire-resistant fabrics market is DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (US), Milliken & Company (US), Gun-Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lenzing AG (Austria), Solvay SA (Belgium), and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US) among others.

