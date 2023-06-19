Anzeige
WKN: A2QCP9 | ISIN: CAC010971017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UK
19.06.2023 | 21:54
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the "Board") has declared a trust distribution ("Distribution") of $0.34 per trust unit for the second quarter of 2023, representing $1.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on July 17, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: 403-260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


