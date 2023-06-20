DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR
DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.2057
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4366347
CODE: JPNL LN
ISIN: FR0010245514
ISIN: FR0010245514
