Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Chad McMillan to serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. McMillan is a dynamic senior executive with nearly twenty years of experience in and around the capital markets building, running, and helping finance public companies. He is well versed in executive management, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate communications, community relations, and more, having served in roles such as President, CEO, Director, Vice President Corporate Communications, and Strategic Advisor for publicly listed companies. To date, he has led and assisted in a number of financing, merger, acquisition, and joint venture transactions, particularly in mining and resources, but also technology and entertainment. He is the founder of McMillan Strategies, Kaypieye Media Inc., and Wokaura Art & Innovations Inc., and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Simon Fraser University.

Carlyle's President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Morgan Good, stated: "Carlyle is excited to have Mr. McMillan join its team as he brings an extensive background within the mining sector having managed, financed, and advanced several resource ventures throughout his career. His background exhibits corporate, technical, and community relations experience that will assist in guiding the Company toward all its goals."

Mr. McMillan, commented, "It's my pleasure to lend my experience and serve the Company as a Strategic Advisor. After having spent considerable time reviewing the Newton project, I look forward to working with management on this exciting venture."

About McMillan Strategies

McMillan Strategies is an experienced strategic advisory firm helping develop exponential ideas with start-ups and public companies. The Company works primarily with early and growth stage companies, as well as corporate turnarounds.

For more information, please visit www.mcmillanstrategies.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of BC and is listed on the CSE under the ticker "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker "CCCFF", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

