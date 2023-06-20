French developer Neoen has won a 197 MW storage contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). The deal is for the Collie big battery in Western Australia, with the first phase set to start commercial operations by October 2024.From pv magazine Australia Neoen has secured a contract with AEMO to supply most of the first-stage capacity for its 1 GW/4 GWh big battery in Collie, Western Australia. The battery project aims to address the solar duck curve and ensure smoother energy supplies. The initial capacity of the Collie battery project is set to be 219 MW/877 MWh, with 197 MW of ...

