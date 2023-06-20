The new manufacturing facility is located in Thai Binh and will produce modules mainly for the US market. It currently has a capacity of 500 MW and is expected to reach 3 GW within 12 monthsVietnamese solar panel manufacturer AD Green announced it began manufacturing activities at its new factory in Thai Binh. The facility currently has a capacity of 500 MW and is expected to reach 3 GW within 12 months. "The fully operational facility will start shipping its 540 W monocrystalline photovoltaic panels to customers both domestically and overseas starting this month," the company said in a statement. ...

