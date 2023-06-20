Dr Jen Natural, a specialist online store for natural dental products, has launched a new restorative nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste.

Mendota Heights, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Dr Jen Natural is the online store of American orthodontist and dentist Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth, who is now using her years of study and clinical experience to partner with leading dental scientists to develop non-toxic dental care products. Dr Jen Natural's new nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste, called the Remineralizing Toothpaste, contains 10% of the active ingredient, which has been proven to remineralize teeth equally as well as fluoride.

More information is available at https://drjennatural.com/products/remineralizing-toothpaste-with-nano-hydroxyapatite





Restorative Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste Launched By Dr Jen Natural

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/170661_927495942497696d_001full.jpg

With its newly launched toothpaste, Dr Jen Natural wants to provide consumers with a completely effective non-toxic alternative to traditional fluoride-based options.

While the latest market research showcases that the demand for natural and herbal toothpaste is quickly growing, both in the United States and globally - according to Market Research Future, demand will have reached US$5.67 billion by 2030 - Dr Jen Natural believes that the space still requires significant innovation.

As Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth explains, consumers are seeking alternative clinically proven remineralizing ingredients to fluoride in toothpaste leading many dentists and individuals to look elsewhere for enamel remineralizing toothpastes. Many alternative brands do not contain adequate active ingredients that effectively remineralizes enamel. This is why she has developed her own new formula.

The main ingredient of Dr Jen Natural's Remineralizing Toothpaste is nano-hydroxyapatite. Unlike other natural brands that also use this compound, Dr Jen Natural's Remineralizing Toothpaste is the only pH balancing toothpaste available that has 10% nano-hydroxyapatite. Dr. Eisenhuth believes this makes it the only toothpaste on the market that offers nano-hydroxyapatite's genuinely restorative and enamel-strengthening properties.

More information on their unique formula can be accessed at https://drjennatural.com

Dr Jen Natural is confident that her new remineralizing toothpaste, containing 10% nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste along with her proprietary blend of essential oils designed to freshen breath and promote a healthy oral microbiome, will help users maintain healthy gums and teeth.

The brand's Remineralizing Toothpaste has been developed by a team of dental scientists and offers clinically proven protection. In addition to using safe and biocompatible ingredients, it has also been made in the USA.

Dr Jen Natural is proud to be at the forefront of clinically proven clean ingredient dental care products in America.

A spokesperson for the specialist online store said, "Dentist-developed Dr Jen Natural's Remineralizing Toothpaste with 10% nano-hydroxyapatite provides the ultimate fluoride-free toothpaste using clinically proven ingredients that strengthen tooth enamel."

More details can be found at https://drjennatural.com/pages/science

Contact Info:

Name: Peter Eisenhuth

Email: info@drjennatural.com

Organization: Dr Jen Natural

Address: 1275 Knollwood Lane, Mendota Heights, MN 55118, United States

Website: https://drjennatural.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170661