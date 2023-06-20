Jadu; CGI: Jadu partners with CGI to develop 'Gateway' Intranet Platform that provides City of Edinburgh Council employees with secure access to important information

LEICESTER, England, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jadu, a leading web experience management software company, has partnered with Global IT and business consulting services firm CGI and the City of Edinburgh Council to develop 'Jadu Central Gateway', a new Intranet publishing platform that provides secure access to the Council's Intranet to frontline workers. The platform addresses an issue faced by frontline employees who don't have regular access to the Council's Intranet, which limits their ability to access important internal communications, policies, guidance, and support, as well as information on pay, benefits, and wellbeing initiatives.

Cammie Day, Council Leader of The City of Edinburgh Council, said: "This platform will provide access to a host of support documentation and guidance to all of our previously digitally excluded frontline employees. By creating a secure gateway to the intranet, Jadu Central Gateway ensures that all colleagues have access to the same information at the same time and is a significant step in our digital and accessibility ambitions. The platform reinforces our commitments to engagement and empowerment of colleagues, and to continue transforming services."

The Jadu Central Gateway platform also supports the Scottish government's " A changing nation: how Scotland will thrive in a digital world " strategy, including the "No-one Left Behind" theme, focusing on digital inclusion, accessibility and participation.

Tara McGeehan, President, CGI in the UK and Australia said: "This is an important project that will allow us to provide all frontline workers with secure access to important information and services. Jadu Central Gateway will provide employees with access to information they need to do their jobs more effectively and is a great example of how Edinburgh is leading digital innovation that can support their employees."

Suraj Kika, CEO of Jadu, expressed the company's excitement about the partnership, adding: "We're solving a real problem for large organisations with a distributed workforce. What happens when frontline workers, contractors and remote teams cannot access internal policies and digital services, because they do not have a corporate email address? Jadu Central Gateway solves this by enabling secure access to important content and digital services critical to supporting these roles. We're thrilled to be partnering with CGI to deliver this important initiative for the City of Edinburgh Council."

Lindsay McGranaghan, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader for CGI in Scotland, said: "The Jadu Central Gateway will be a valuable tool for large organisations with a dispersed workforce like City of Edinburgh Council, and we're excited to help them improve their inclusivity, productivity and efficiency with this innovative platform."

The outcomes of the partnership between Jadu, CGI, and the City of Edinburgh Council represents a significant step forward for large organisations with a remote workforce and the new Gateway Intranet system will be available from Jadu to organisations in the UK, US and Australia from July 2023 as a secure, subscription-based service.

About Jadu

Jadu has over 20 years' experience digitally transforming hundreds of government, education and private sector organisations around the world. With offices in the UK, North America and Australia, Jadu is a leading global provider of accessible web experiences, specialising in low code, CRM, accessible websites (CMS) and online forms, customer case management for the enterprise and expert digital design services. Millions of users use Jadu to access important digital services every day. Jadu focuses on using technology to connect communities and empower effective self-service. Learn more: jadu.net

