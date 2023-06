As announced in the change to Exchange Notice 162/23, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives contracts on Vår Energi ASA (VAR) as a new underlying instrument for standardized equity derivatives contracts. It has been decided that trading in standardized derivatives contracts on VAR will start on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150969