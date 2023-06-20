SJVN Ltd., an Indian state-run hydropower producer, has issued a tender to select developers for 1.5 GW of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems.From pv magazine India SJVN has launched bidding to supply 1.5 GW of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems. The projects can be built anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission grid. The selection of renewables developers will be done through tariff-based competitive bidding. Bidding closes on July 20, with technical bids ...

