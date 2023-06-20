Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - PowerStone Metals Corp. (CSE: PS) (OTCQB: PWMCF) (FSE: W0R) ("PowerStone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at the market open on June 20, 2023 under the symbol "PWMCF".

"Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States," said Ray Harari, CEO of PowerStone. "Listing on the OTCQB positions PowerStone with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."

Additionally, the Company is applying for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Shares on the OTCQB.

The Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "PS" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W0R".

About PowerStone Metals Corp.

PowerStone is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and exploration of high-quality critical metals assets, in favorable mining jurisdictions, to help meet the increasing demand of metals required for the transition to a green economy. PowerStone is currently exploring the Chilton Cobalt Property, a prospective cobalt asset located in Quebec, Canada. The Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities. For more information, please visit www.powerstonemetals.com.

About OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information. Although PowerStone's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, the possibility that a liquid market for PowerStone's Shares will not develop and that it will be unsuccessful in attracting new investors to support the development of its business and those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in PowerStone's final long form prospectus filed on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

