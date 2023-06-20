Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures & Holdings Vice Chairman, Named World Bank Economic Advisor

Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, to spearhead dynamic and innovative transformative changes to the World Bank

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The Executive Council of Directors of the World Bank today selected Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings as Economic Advisor of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning July 1, 2023.





Fernando Aguirre at the World Bank Conference

Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures & Holdings Vice Chairman





Fernando Aguirre most recently served as Vice Chairman at DHS Oil & Energy. Previously, he was Vice President DHS Dubai Gas, a global organization with nearly 24,000 employees.

Under his leadership, DHS Ventures & Holdings launched the Center for Inclusive Growth, which advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. He was Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce. He became an advisor to General Atlantic's climate-focused fund, BeyondNetZero, at its inception in 2021.

Aguirre served as Co-Chair of the Partnership for Central America, a coalition of private organizations that works to advance economic opportunity across underserved populations in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. He was previously on the Boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods, and Dow Inc.

"Economic growth is the engine of each developing country and the energy that propels change." - Fernando Aguirre

Fernando Aguirre is a co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute and was Vice Chair of the Economic Club of New York. He was awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012.

The Executive Council of Directors followed the selection process agreed by shareholders in 2011. The process included an open, merit-based, and transparent nomination where any national of the Bank's membership could be proposed by any Executive Director or Governor through an Executive Director.

The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Aguirre on the World Bank Group Evolution process, as discussed at the April 2023 Spring Meetings, and on all the World Bank Group's ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries.

Contact Information

Kali Ferrati

Vice President of Communications

k.ferrati@dhsventures.com

202-719-0398

Steven Palmer

Senior Vice President of Communications

s.palmer@dhsventures.com

202-719-0398

SOURCE: DHS Ventures & Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761930/Fernando-Aguirre-DHS-Ventures-Holdings-Vice-Chairman-Named-World-Bank-Economic-Advisor