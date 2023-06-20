Major General William J. Walker, USA to Join SIMS Software's Board of Advisors

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / SIMS Software, the leading provider of security information management software to the government and defense industries, announced Major General William J. Walker, USA (Retired) has joined the Company's distinguished board of advisors. SIMS Software is committed to being at the forefront of evolving security stakeholder needs, supporting government compliance and developing advanced technologies to further protect the security posture and vital interests of the United States and our allies.

Major General William J. Walker, USA (Ret.)

The appointment of General Walker to SIMS Software's Board of Advisors has added another highly distinguished military and government leader to its ranks. General Walker's deep experiences in operations across government, military, and national security, both domestically and internationally, make him a tremendous addition to the SIMS Software advisory team. In this role, General Walker will bring decades of industry expertise and insights to aide SIMS Software's support of the national security community and its strategic business development growth plans.

SIMS Software's CEO Michael Struttmann stated, "It is my distinct privilege to provide critical technologies to those across the national security and defense industries who selflessly serve and protect our country. Major General Walker epitomizes the public service ethos and the earned experience of a national security practitioner. He is an outstanding addition to our Advisory Board."

"I am absolutely thrilled to join SIMS Software's Board of Advisors at an exciting time in the company's growth and look forward to working with fellow board members and SIMS Software's leadership team to further their strategic objectives," remarked General Walker.

The Honorable William J. Walker has enjoyed an extensive and distinguished public service career. He is currently serving as a senior advisor at The Chertoff Group, a global advisory firm, and assists clients in Federal law enforcement, intelligence, and the military in identifying new business opportunities and building strategic partnerships.

In the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the Capitol, General Walker was entrusted with a critical role as the 38th Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 117th Congress. General Walker approved all matters concerning the protection of Members, the security of staff and visitors, and of the Capitol and congressional office buildings.

As a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, he served in staff and leadership positions from platoon leader to commanding general. He also retired from the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Special Agent and career member of the Senior Executive Service. He conducted and directed transnational criminal investigations collaboratively with foreign law enforcement officials in Asia, the Caribbean and South America.

General Walker was educated at the University of Illinois at Chicago (BA), Chicago State University (MS), the National Intelligence University (MS), and American University (MA). He is a resident War College graduate, an MIT Seminar XXI Fellow, and he completed national security programs at Harvard, George Washington, and Syracuse universities. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner, a National Academy of Public Administration Fellow and life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

About SIMS Software:

For 40 years, SIMS Software has been the leading provider of security information management software to some of the world's most renowned government agencies, defense contractors, high-technology giants, academic institutions, and research facilities. SIMS Software helps security professionals centralize dispersed data sources to achieve operational efficiencies, government compliance, risk mitigation and visibility across their security domain.

