Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Tradegate
15.06.23
18:43 Uhr
11,400 Euro
+0,700
+6,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,60010,80012:19
10,60010,80012:06
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 12:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today announced that the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference. Participating in the conference from Patterson-UTI will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Drickamer, Vice President Investor Relations.

While at the conference, Andy Hendricks will participate in a fireside chat with Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier Oilfield Solutions on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time. To access the webcast of this fireside chat, go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762094/Patterson-UTI-Energy-to-Participate-in-the-JP-Morgan-2023-Energy-Power-and-Renewables-Conference

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.