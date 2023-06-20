Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today announced that the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference. Participating in the conference from Patterson-UTI will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Drickamer, Vice President Investor Relations.

While at the conference, Andy Hendricks will participate in a fireside chat with Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier Oilfield Solutions on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time. To access the webcast of this fireside chat, go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time.

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

