Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

21 June 2023

Halfords Group plc

Notification of Non-Executive Director Changes

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces the following appointment and changes to the constitution of its Board and Committees.

Appointment

The Company announces the appointment of Tanvi Gokhale as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Tanvi currently serves as Managing Director, Retail Strategy and Innovation of Natwest Group and is a Trustee of English Heritage. Tanvi previously served as Segmentation and Propositions Director for Lloyds Banking Group.

Changes

Tanvi will become a member of the Remuneration, Audit and Nomination Committees upon joining the Board. On 6 September 2023 Tanvi will succeed Helen Jones to become Chair of the ESG Committee and Employee Voice Director.

Keith Williams, Halfords Chair, commented:

"Helen is a highly regarded Non-Executive Director and we have benefited greatly from her considerable efforts since she joined the Board, and as Chair of the ESG Committee and Employee Voice Director. We are grateful to Helen for the work she has done in these roles.

Moving forward, we are delighted to welcome Tanvi to the Board. We are sure that she will contribute greatly to the ongoing success of Halfords."

This disclosure is given in accordance with LR 9.6.11 R of the Listing Rules. There is no further information to be disclosed under paragraphs (2) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 pertaining to this appointment of Tanvir Gokhale.

Enquiries

Halfords Richard Guest, Corporate Finance Director +44 (0) 07483 457 415 Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations

