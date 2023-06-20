DJ Macau Pass S.A. Releases 2022 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

EQS Newswire / 20/06/2023 / 18:17 UTC+8

Macau Pass S.A. Releases 2022-2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

On June 20, Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass") released its "2022-2023 Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") Report" (mainly covering the period from January 2022 to May 2023), detailing the actions and achievements of Macau Pass in fulfilling its CSR in three major aspects namely, industry, society, and talent development over the past period.

Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman & CEO of Macau Pass states that the release of Macau Pass' CSR report for the first time signifies that Macau Pass puts its first priority on CSR and positions it as a core strategy and important cornerstone for future development. Fulfilling social responsibility is a long-term task that is closely related to its strategic businesses, the construction of financial payment infrastructure and electronic payment ecosystem that Macau Pass focuses on. It will be integrated into the business goals of serving the consumer groups of Macao, local residents and tourists. In the future, Macau Pass will continue releasing CSR reports to the public, allowing the public to witness the sustainable development of Macau Pass and how it creates more values for users, industry, and the society.

At present, the economy of Macao is gradually recovering in an orderly manner, and progress with moderate and diversified development. Social and livelihood work continues to be optimized, and the construction of livable city is underway. New progress has been made in the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Macau Pass is actively participating in the economic development of Macao, it will release information on fulfilling social responsibility regularly, it will consciously strengthen its awareness of social responsibility and increase its capability in fulfilling it to strive to enhance the credibility and reputation in the media. The "Macau Pass S.A. 2022-2023 CSR Report" reflects the performance of Macau Pass in fulfilling social responsibility. The text version and poster of the report have been released on the official website of Macau Pass and social media. File: Macau Pass S.A. Releases 2022 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

20/06/2023 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=772c4bea509f46a41342a5a6d51f7a44

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)