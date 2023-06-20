mindzie, inc.: mindzie Recognized as Star Performer in the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023

mindzie continues to gain global recognition for its Generative AI Business Process Mining Platform

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), a leading provider of Generative AI-Driven process mining and business process optimization software, is proud to announce it has been named as a Star Performer in the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Process Mining is one of the fastest-adopted technologies for businesses today. It's transforming the way companies operate, providing new insight into opportunities to improve, saving time and money. The technologies' ability to unlock hidden insights in ERP and CRM data as well as identify the root cause of issues, is driving automation, continuous improvement, and operational excellence in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

mindzie's cutting-edge platform the mindzie studio integrates Business Process Mining with Generative AI. The revolutionary approach trains the AI on how to think like a "Process Analyst", enabling the technology to be leveraged by business analysts and users who are new to process improvement. Users are able to ask natural language questions to gain the insights they need… "Where are the bottlenecks that are slowing down my sales order processing?"

"We are thrilled to once again be featured in the Everest Group Peak Matrix on Process Mining," said Daniel Hughes, mindzie's Vice President. "It is an incredible achievement by our team to not only be recognized by Everest Group, but to be identified as a Star Performer."

The mindzie studio is available in Cloud Hosted, Enterprise On-Premise, Desktop Professional Edition, and Free Desktop Edition all enabled with Generative AI. Allowing companies to select the platform that best fits their unique requirements.

