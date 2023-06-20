Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - P2Earn Inc (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in connection with its P2Earn Gaming Guild. Within just 8 weeks of launch, the company has surpassed the milestone of attracting over 20,000 members to its P2Earn Gaming Guild discord channel.

In the gaming industry, effective communication between gamers and companies is crucial, and P2Earn Inc has successfully established its Discord channel as the primary means of interaction. The company is delighted with the rapid formation of a robust community of gamers, exceeding even the most optimistic growth estimates.

The current pool of 20,000 dedicated gamers eagerly anticipates the forthcoming launch of the P2Earn Gaming Guild platform, powered by Polygon. This platform will enable the company to extend its reach beyond the successful beta launch, where gamers have already been earning tokens with real-world value. These earned tokens can be converted by gamers into various forms, including traditional fiat currencies like US Dollars or Canadian Dollars, as well as popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Furthermore, the Company has warrants expiring on July 1, 2023 - these warrants, an aggregate of 760,313 exercisable at $1.00 per share, have been extended to expire on July 1, 2024 with all other terms remaining the same.

About P2Earn Inc

P2Earn Inc is a publicly traded company that offers comprehensive solutions for the rapidly evolving blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency sectors. The company operates an efficient Bitcoin mining operation powered by sustainable energy sources. P2Earn's cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform empowers players to derive tangible value from in-game achievements and activities through unique digital assets known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs can be bought, sold, and traded, mimicking the dynamics of physical assets. P2Earn remains dedicated to building a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem and making Play-to-Earn gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

For more information, please visit https://p2earncorporate.io.

