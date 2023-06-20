The European Union's new renewable energy directive says that around 100 GW of wind power and PV should be built on the continent every year.The amended EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) is a done deal. The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union (Coreper) has approved its redesign. The vote was preceded by almost two years of negotiations at all EU levels. The European Parliament and the European Commission approved the package at the end of March. The new provisions are now legally binding. The package includes doubling the expansion target for renewable energy, aiming ...

