Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched Wellness"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom announces today that Amanda Galbraith has resigned as a director of the Company effective June 19, 2023. The Company would like to thank Amanda for her services as a director of the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors. The Company is pleased to announce that Harrison Aaron has been appointed as director effective June 19, 2023.

Mr. Aaron is a Principal at Santa Monica based investment firm Gotham Green Partners, LLC ("Gotham Green") having joined the firm in early 2019. During his time at Gotham Green, in addition to helping lead the firm's broader investment efforts, he co-founded cannabis e-commerce retail and delivery business Amuse.com (currently serving Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Sacramento), as well as co-founding Sandland Sleep (SandlandSleep.com), nationwide seller of highly-effective natural sleep aids, and is currently serving on the boards of both companies, as well as serving on the boards of VIOLA Brands and Engin Sciences. Prior to his time at Gotham Green, from 2013 to 2019, he covered the consumer sector as a senior analyst on the investment team at NYC-based JANA Partners, a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund investing in companies undergoing, or with the potential to undergo, value-unlocking changes. Mr. Aaron began his career on Goldman Sachs' Hedge Fund Strategies and Cross Asset Sales teams from 2009-2013, after graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Colgate University, with high honors in Mathematical Economics.

