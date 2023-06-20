Transformative Project Is Powered by Innovative Catalis Property Tax Oversight Platform

Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Catalis announces that the South Dakota Department of Revenue (SD DOR) has received the prestigious 2023 StateScoop 50 award, which includes the innovative Catalis Property Tax Oversight (PTO) solution. The StateScoop award recognizes SD DOR for exceptional achievement in its Property Tax Modernization Project. This esteemed recognition showcases the most influential individuals and projects within the state government tech community.

The Property Tax Modernization Project is a comprehensive, multi-phased approach to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the SD DOR's administration of the property tax system in South Dakota. Central to this initiative was the implementation of Catalis Property Tax Oversight (PTO), the industry-leading cloud-based solution for state property tax administrators. This innovative platform empowered SD DOR to streamline operations and deliver improved services to their constituents.

The project encompassed several critical components, including the implementation of electronic filing, ratio studies, and the Statewide Geospatial Portal. By integrating these advanced features, SD DOR demonstrated their commitment to embracing modern technology and leveraging its benefits for the entire state.

"We are very excited to be recognized by StateScoop for the great work that DOR and Catalis have done together," said Wendy Semmler, Director of Property Tax at SD DOR. "The recognition is a testament to the participation we have had across the great state of South Dakota."

"We applaud SD DOR for their leadership and innovation in implementing this project," said Scott Roza, CEO. "Catalis is proud to be SD DOR's proven partner, and this initiative exemplifies what we're all about - supporting the modernization of government with an experienced team and proven, innovative technologies."

