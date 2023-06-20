Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling commenced yesterday at it 100% controlled Herbert Gold project in SE Alaska.

The Company expects to drill approximately 15-20 holes from up to four different platforms which will test numerous separate primary veins and their satellitic structures. The upcoming drill program is a continuation of previous drilling which successfully tested multiple gold-quartz veins of the Herbert mesothermal vein system with very encouraging results. The drill program will target many geologically promising high value targets at the Main, Goat, Deep Trench, Ridge, and Sleeping Giant veins from multiple locations and is expected to conclude by November 1, 2023.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t gold) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t gold (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t gold (1,138,000 tonnes).

