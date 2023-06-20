Iraqi researchers have incorporated an electron transport layer (ETL) into a perovskite solar cell through air-thermal-annealing, resulting in better efficiency and stability. The device demonstrated an open-circuit voltage of 1.045 V, a short-circuit current of 22.01 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 74.3%.A research team led by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Iraq has developed a perovskite solar cell that uses an electron transport layer (ETL) based on tin(IV) oxide (SnO2). They say it could improve electron mobility in the device. The scientists said in "Moderate temperature deposition of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...