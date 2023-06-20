Company's design team celebrates record 116 design industry wins for fiscal year 2023

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it has been awarded the coveted Red Dot Design Team of the Year 2023 award. Each year, Red Dot recognizes a team that has been consistently innovative with outstanding achievements in the area of product design and sustainable design policy. Members of Logitech's design team accepted the award onstage last night at the prestigious Red Dot Gala in the Red Dot Museum in Essen, Germany. In addition to the award ceremony, a Logitech Design exhibition showcasing Logitech products and its history of design will run at the museum through mid-August.

In 2013, Alastair Curtis joined the company to transform Logitech into a design company. Since then, some of the best design talent from around the world have joined Logitech and have designed incredible Logitech experiences across the company's diverse portfolio. Logitech's primary focus was to design with the consumer in mind and designing with purpose, to help all people pursue their passions; and to do it in a way that is good for the planet. This work took on many forms, from reinventing the traditional mice and keyboards to pioneering materials research and introducing recyclable plastics across Logitech, with 1:3 products now incorporating recycled materials.

"We are incredibly grateful to Red Dot for selecting us as this year's recipient for one of the highest honors in the design industry," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "Our journey over the past 10 years has been an incredible one, going from no design team to a multiple award-winning one. This last year for us has been exceptional in being recognized for our work and I believe everyone at this company has contributed to that. Our goal has always been to create a great user experience for people all over the world and we will continue our commitment to build and design products with a focus on sustainability and accessibility for all."

The Red Dot Design Team of the Year recognition concludes a record year of design awards for Logitech. In fiscal year 2023 the company was honored with 116 awards across a number of categories including gaming, music, video and computing, with 42 of these being in the fourth quarter alone. Logitech was recognized by top design award organizations including International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), Fast Company's Innovation by Design, Good Design, International Design Awards (IDA) and iF Design Awards.

