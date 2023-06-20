Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on AccuStem Sciences, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on AccuStem Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: http://bit.ly/3qPmiL6.

ACUT is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. The Company's flagship platform, StemPrintER, is a 20-gene prognostic assay intended to predict the risk of distant recurrence in cancer patients with patents awarded in the US and Europe. The assay was developed to measure the "stemness" of tumors, or how much a tumor behaves like stem cells which could indicate how likely a cancer is to recur or be resistant to standard treatments, ultimately impacting how patients are managed by their multi-disciplinary care team. Identification of the ideal type of surgery for cancer patients addresses a key unmet clinical need that could both improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews ACUT's flagship product, the Company's positioning, inherent opportunities in the industry vi-a-vis current therapies, upcoming milestones and ACUT's status as a potential acquisition candidate.

Industry-Changing Technology and Positioning

Goldman commented, "Leveraging the strength of its novel, proprietary technology and its first-rate leadership team, we believe that AccuStem is poised to alter the current cancer diagnostics landscape. While the medical community recognizes the value of the company's utilization of stemness for improved patient outcomes, no firm has been able to successfully utilize the approach. ACUT's initial indication is for early-stage breast cancer, a $1.3B global market. Other indications under development include early-stage lung cancer and localized prostate cancer."

ACUT's Flagship Uniquely Geared for Use in Early Stage Cancer

"ACUT's innovative assay measures tumor stemness[WB1] , which can predict the risk of treatment resistance or distant recurrence in cancer patients. Moreover, the assay is best suited to identify the ideal type of surgery given existing literature show surgery as the only effective treatment approach for patients exhibiting high tumor stemness. The benefit of predicting surgical approach is this test will be ordered prior to other diagnostic tests in this space. [WB2]

Milestones, Commercialization, Potential Acquisition Lie Ahead

"Our forecasts suggest full commercialization will commence in 2025, with revenue reaching $5.8M and $15.5M in 2026, with a 14.6% operating margin. Most of ACUT peers are not profitable. With a series of milestones ahead, our price target for this potential acquisition candidate utilizes a revenue multiple, discounted back two years," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on AccuStem Sciences, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from AccuStem Sciences, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated by a third party (TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.) in the amount of $4000 for research report production and a press release.

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

410-609-7100

rob@goldmanresearch.com

SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762181/Goldman-Small-Cap-Research-Publishes-New-Research-Report-on-AccuStem-Sciences-Inc