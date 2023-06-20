Gilly Group: Optishot Golf Announces Partnership With Voice Caddie on New Level Gameplay

Strategic Partnership Between OptiShot Golf® and VOICE CADDIE® Enables Gameplay on the latest VC Launch Monitor.

BRIGHTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / OptiShot Golf, one of the largest golf technology companies, has announced Orion, the newest gameplay software that is both designed and built in the United States, now available on Optishot's BallFlight Launch Monitor, Galaxy golf simulator, and newly released Orbit, powered by Voice Caddie portable launch monitor.

ORBIT from OptiShot Golf and Voice Caddie

New Orion software on the Orbit Simulator

The Orion software offers new community gameplay features and upgraded graphics. Features include 20 real-world courses, a new dynamic range, gimme distances, online play, auto-caddy and more.

Orion's new "Dynamic Range" gives players more options to work on their game. Instead of aiming for a target at a default distance, golfers are now able to customize the range to the exact distance of their target and select ranges with different obstacles including multiple bunkers, trees, or water to help master their game.

OptiShot Golf has partnered with VOICE CADDIE, the "#1 Rangefinder in Korea", to further expand the Voice Caddie presence in the United States while providing new hardware to the existing OptiShot Golf simulator lineup. The Orbit golf simulator and portable launch monitor can be used both indoors and outdoors, features the Orion Live software and is available at www.OptiShotGolf.com for $749. In addition, the SC4 Simulator and Launch Monitor at www.voicecaddie.com can be upgraded to include the Orion Game Software.

"It's incredible to see our Orion software come to life," said Kevin Johnston, OptiShot Golf President. "Our customers are going to be able to play competitive golf against friends or customize their individual training sessions on software that is accurate, reliable, and fun. It is important to us that we create ways for our players to be social and competitive against one another in the OptiShot community while staying at a price point that is reasonable and affordable. Our relationship with VOICE CADDIE has a long history and their team in Korea and the US have provided the perfect partnership while creating new offerings across the OptiShot golf simulator platform and expanding the reach for both brands and businesses."

"VOICE CADDIE is proud to partner with OptiShot Golf in effort to provide our currently customers with engaging and fun competitions through the Orion Live software," said Juno Kim, Founder and CEO of VOICE CADDIE. "We are constantly seeking ways to expand our awareness in the US market, while continuing to provide technology that is state of the art, yet affordable."

In addition to the BallFlight simulator and training aid, OptiShot golf simulators range from the swing pad to Golf in a Box bundles that include mats, nets, projector options and different size enclosures. All bundles are available on the website at www.optishotgolf.com.

ABOUT OPTISHOT GOLF

OptiShot® Golf, home to the best-selling "Golf-in-a-Box" series, offers affordable and accurate state-of-the-art technology in its simulators. Equipped with a guarantee to improve each user's game, the OptiShot simulator lineup allows for single player experiences up to a four-person scramble. Experience famed courses throughout the world from the comforts of home and no tee time required. Tee it up against competitors around the world with its online gaming platform: OptiShot Season Pass. Weekly live tournaments and closest-to-the-pin challenges offer golfers a chance to compete for real prizes and bragging rights.

Learn more about the full OptiShot Golf simulator lineup by visiting optishotgolf.com. Follow OptiShot Golf on Instagram (@OptiShotGolf), Twitter (@OptiShotGolf), and Facebook (/OptiShotGolf) to stay up-to-date with the latest offerings.

