Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living building products offers a wide spectrum of railing systems including a ScreenRail system to upgrade decks and porches. Many homeowners are building or replacing decks, porches, and balconies that feature attractive aesthetics and outdoor space to relax with family and friends.

Within the overall category of decking and railing products, screened-in decks and porches allow homeowners to enjoy fresh outdoor breezes while experiencing a sanctuary from pesky insects, falling leaves and debris, and the inclement weather. Screened-in decks and porches offer notable benefits that enhance the livability and value of a home including:

Shelter from the elements: Screened-in decks and porches provide seclusion from the whims of mother nature while retaining the enjoyment of fresh air and open views.

Additional living space: A screened-in deck or porch allows homeowners to have a unique living space that can serve as a haven for relaxing and entertaining.

A respite from flies and other insects: Enjoying outdoor dining and other activities without having to worry about insects is a major plus.

DSI offers homeowners four ScreenRail options to upgrade porches and decks. For the optimum outdoor living space, combining the durability and beauty of Westbury Aluminum Railing with a ScreenRail system is a compelling option.

Structural Railing ScreenRail with Structural Railing provides safety and security while expanding your outdoor living space. Structural aluminum railing is placed inside or outside the screened-in space and is code approved for both ground and elevated applications.



Kick Panel ScreenRail with Kick Panel offers a full screen with an aluminum kick panel at the bottom to protect your screen from pets, children, or accidental bumps. The kick panel option is designed for ground floor use.



Mid-Rail ScreenRail with Mid-Rail provides a full screen view with a mid-rail accent that is aesthetically pleasing while providing extra support to keep your screen taut and secure. The mid-rail option is designed for ground floor use.



Frame Rail ScreenRail with Frame Rail offers a full unobstructed view. The frame rail can attach to existing structures or can be used with Westbury support posts. The frame rail option is designed for ground floor use.



DSI's structural single and double door options are the perfect solution to provide an attractive entrance to screened-in porches or decks. Both single and double doors are available for opening of 80" in height. Single doors are available with door width openings of 32", 36", and 48" and double doors with width openings of 64-3/4" and 72-3/4".

ScreenRail accessories and components include door hardware, mounts, flat spline, and posts allowing you to create a ScreenRail system unique to your outdoor living space.

The Westbury® Aluminum Railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable®, vertical cable railing and Veranda glass railing systems are designed to offer unobstructed views. Tuscany, Riviera, and Montego railing styles provide distinctive designs for classic to contemporary elegance. Westbury® railing systems are available in an industry leading 12 standard colors with the option to obtain custom colors through special order. Both smooth and textured finishes are available. Westbury® Aluminum Railing is available at many lumberyards and home centers throughout the U.S. All Westbury railing systems are covered by DSI's Lifetime Limited Warranty.

For more information about DSI ScreenRail systems or other DSI products visit diggerspecialties.com.

###

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of products visit diggerspecialties.com.

DSI Contact:

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/170546_screenrail_-_tbk_-_structural_railing.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/170546_screenrail_fr_-_wht_-_0051_2.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/170546_sr_-_wht_-_0014.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170546