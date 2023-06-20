Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Becomes Corporate Partner of Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer

Reminder: Jaguar to Present at MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. EDT. Click Here to Register for Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) today announced that Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary, is now a Corporate Partner of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC). The MASCC/JASCC/ISOO 2023 Annual Meeting takes place June 22-24 in Nara, Japan.

MASCC is an international, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to the practice, education and research of supportive care in cancer. The organization's mission is to continually improve the supportive care of people with cancer - from diagnosis through to survival or end-of-life care. The MASCC/AFSOS/ISOO 2024 Annual Meeting takes place June 27-29 in Lille, France.

"Excellent cancer care requires supportive care. Jaguar and Napo take great pride in incorporating the patient voice in developing solutions to address the comfort and dignity of the patient as they manage their cancer treatment journey and their ability to adhere to their targeted cancer therapy," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

Jaguar recently completed patient enrollment in its ongoing pivotal, Phase 3 OnTarget clinical trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy with or without chemotherapy, and the primary endpoint based on patient reported outcomes is expected in October 2023. The OnTarget trial is evaluating the effectiveness of crofelemer's novel mechanism of action - the modulation of two gastrointestinal chloride ion channels - to mitigate or substantially reduce chronic cancer therapy-related diarrhea. Jaguar's expectation is that the global OnTarget trial will provide evidence that diarrhea associated with targeted cancer therapies is chronic, not acute, and impacts the patient's ability to perform activities of daily living as well as remain on their cancer therapy regimens at proven doses for better outcomes.

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

A significant proportion of patients undergoing cancer therapy experience diarrhea, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, potential infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome. Diarrhea is also a common side effect of some approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors. Patients with CTD are 40% more likely to discontinue their chemotherapy or targeted therapy than patients without CTD,1 and the cost of care of CTD patients is estimated to be 2.9 times higher than for patients who are not experiencing CTD.2

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Presentation at MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Link to view presentation: Click Here

Participation Instructions for Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Discussion Event

Who: Event is exclusively for investors, financial analysts, business media, and business development executives.

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Registration Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics, & Jaguar Animal Health,

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on the development of rare disease indications of crofelemer and expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that company management will present at the 2023 MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference, the expectation that Ladenburg Thalmann will host a virtual discussion event June 22, 2023, the expectation that the primary endpoint of the OnTarget trial will be available in October 2023, and the expectation that the OnTarget trial will provide evidence that diarrhea associated with targeted cancer therapies is chronic, not acute, and impacts the patient's ability to perform activities of daily living as well as remain on their cancer therapy regimens at proven doses for better outcomes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

1 Pablo C. Okhuysen, M.D., The impact of cancer-related diarrhea on changes in cancer therapy patterns: Real world evidence

2 Eric Roeland, M.D., FAAHPM, Healthcare utilization and costs associated with cancer-related diarrhea

Note: MASCC does not endorse or promote products or services of any industry partner including Jaguar Health, Inc.

