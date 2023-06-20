Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI), will be attending the annual state-wide GSSHSC Conference in Athens GA June 19-21.

2023 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

June 19-21, 2023, | Athens, GA | The Classic Center

PSSI's Michele Mase the Public Relations Director and Eric Forrest the PSSI Distributor for Georgia, will be showcasing the Passive Security Scan Technology with the latest Passive Portal on display at the GSSHSC Conference. A great opportunity to publicly demonstrate our unique and new technology that is in use for the past twelve months with flawless performance as designed and expected by our technology.

"I am pleased that PSSI is represented by our Public Relations Director Michele Mase and our Distributor Eric Forrest of VICTIMS WITHOUT VOICES (VWV) presenting our unique technology at the GSSHSC Conference by introducing our 'ZERO-RADIATION' Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector at the State of Georgia School Safety Conference. Eric Forrest of VWV and Michele Mase will without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company's place as a 'Modern' safety and security system," says President Merrill Moses.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

Defense Technologies Intl Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) - is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal', a non-invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety.

The EBT Station, DTII's latest technology, features Elevated Body Temperature and optional mask detection, which scans people's temperature with zero contact and can provide contact tracing of the people scanned. The Passive Portal and the EBT Station are crucial tools in the fight against Terrorism, violent crimes, and infectious disease spread. For more information about Defense Technologies International, please visit http://defensetechnologiesintl.com/.

