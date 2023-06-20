Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - RDARS Inc. (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSD) ("RDARS" or the "Company"), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales Agreement to supply Steinhardt Construction ("Steinhardt") four Eagle Watch Systems. The agreement will provide Steinhardt with deployments of the Eagle Watch Platform at its construction site at Eden Gardens, Orlando.

This marks a significant achievement for RDARS, as it represents the first deployment of the Company's commercial "Real Time Autonomous Drone in a Box" solution to an additional vertical market - the construction industry - as well as industrial warehousing and manufacturing complexes to date. Eden Gardens, a sprawling residential development with a total of 255 homes in three phases, a 138-unit condo hotel, conference center, and commercial offices and shopping areas is an ideal location for this cutting-edge technology.



The Eagle Eye drones and Eagle Nest stations will initially be used to provide robust site security, particularly during evening hours when traditional fixed cameras struggle to monitor such large and complex construction sites. Ultimately, the intention would be, for these autonomous drones to provide security for the community on a longer-term basis. "RDARS' technology is revolutionizing the security industry, offering real-time response, heightened situation awareness, and critical data capture capabilities," says Jason Braverman, CTO at RDARS.



As Eden Gardens progresses towards completion, the Eagle Watch system will evolve to offer alarm response for a variety of emergency issues, demonstrating its versatility and potential to safeguard large, private gated communities. The system's advanced features allow it to receive, analyze, and downstream data in real time, and having the potential to inform public safety agencies of possible security breaches and downstream the information to them even before they arrive on the property.



Allan Steinhardt, CEO of Steinhardt Construction, is optimistic about the future of Eagle Watch at Eden Gardens. "We believe in integrating cutting-edge technology to provide the best security measures for our residents. The Eagle Watch system offers an advanced understanding of property security, making it a perfect fit for our gated community," Steinhardt comments.



"RDARS Eagle Watch platform is an embodiment of the Company's mission to improve alarm response and situational awareness and provide more safety using autonomous and artificial intelligence systems. This deployment at Eden Gardens is another exciting step towards our business objectives," said Charles Zwebner RDARS CEO.

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

