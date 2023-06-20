Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Appoints Amyra de Carion as Senior Vice President Global Sales

Addition Strengthens Global Growth Leadership

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / For Immediate Release - Accurate Background, the world's largest independent provider of compliant background checks and monitoring solutions, announced it has strengthened its global leadership team with the appointment of Amyra (Rand) de Carion as Senior Vice President Global Sales. In support of Accurate's vision to make every hire the start of a success story, Amyra will lead Accurate's global sales team, consulting with clients around the world to find the right background screening solutions. She will report to Accurate Chief Revenue Officer Dan Shoemaker.

"Our clients possess a broad spectrum of unique business needs and compliance requirements influenced by industry, size, and location. They rely on Accurate to provide guidance and support in determining the right screening solutions," said Accurate Chief Revenue Officer Dan Shoemaker. "Amyra brings not only a real desire to help businesses find solutions to their myriad challenges, but also to build and scale strong teams with a deep understanding of client needs across our key verticals."

Amyra joins Accurate with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth sales teams in the software industry in areas including retail, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, health tech, and marketing. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Zipline.

"I'm thrilled to join the Accurate team. It is incredible to see the passion within this organization, and I'm inspired by the way that employees at every level are truly committed to the vision," said Amyra. "It stands out in the sales process and in every interaction with clients and prospects that Accurate is going to go above and beyond."

About Accurate??

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand.?

Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

Media Contact?

Media@Accurate.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761807/Accurate-Background-Appoints-Amyra-de-Carion-as-Senior-Vice-President-Global-Sales