PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 15:06
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Callroute Launches Microsoft Teams Auto Provisioning To Save Admins Time & Reduce Manual Errors

Teams admins no longer have to lose days to data entry and policy assignment. Personas, templates, and auto-provisioning are flavor of the month.

EASTLEIGH, England, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callroute, the Microsoft Teams provisioning company, today launched its auto-provisioning tool. This latest update will help Teams admins save time and reduce manual errors when provisioning new users and making changes to existing users.

By creating personas for specific departments, job types, and access needs, admins can simply bulk assign a package for new starters. Each persona contains relevant policy assignments relating to calling, channels, and messaging.

Phone numbers can be assigned automatically based on user location or any other programmable criteria. Using Callroute's conditions and trigger logic, any number of criteria can be set to determine what policies and numbers get assigned automatically.

Callroute's new auto-provisioning tool helps customers with:

  • Saving around 71% of user management costs
  • Reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks
  • Removing manual data entry errors

Callroute CEO, Ewan Haig, said, "Today's announcement is huge for administrators of Microsoft Teams. Rather than lose time doing the same thing repeatedly, they can now add human value to projects that matter. Furthermore, procurement, finance, and HR see the clear benefit of time and resource savings and less reliance on manual tasks. Our new auto-provisioning tool is another part of our mission to make Microsoft Teams as simple and cost-effective as possible for large enterprises."

Callroute started developing this new method to provision Teams users because of numerous conversations with customers revealed the challenge of writing and maintaining custom scripts and the amount of time devoted to user provisioning.

About Callroute: Callroute is the Microsoft Teams provisioning company. We automate your entire user provisioning process on Microsoft Teams. Businesses with 2,000 to 200,000+ users streamline new user setups and save time on moves, adds, and changes with our automated provisioning tool.

www.callroute.com

PR inquiries to: mark.vale@callroute.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/callroute-launches-microsoft-teams-auto-provisioning-to-save-admins-time--reduce-manual-errors-301854495.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
