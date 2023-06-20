Smart Communications Identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Workflow and Content Automation, 2023

Evaluation Identifies Customer Communications Management and Forms Process Automation Leader's Effectiveness in Executing its Defined Strategy

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 20, 2023, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by the analyst firm, Aragon Research in its new report, The Aragon Research Globe for Workflow and Content Automation. The report evaluates 12 WCA technology providers based on product capabilities, strategy and performance in the market.



Enterprise architecture is shifting toward the cloud and away from complex coding for workflow and document generation. Content automation is getting smarter and is poised to change quickly as AI-based large language models (LLM) and conversational AI now offer the ability to create personalized content and customer experiences.

"Today's WCA offerings can interview customers to capture data and the need for humans to fill out forms is quickly going away. At the same time, large numbers of enterprises have let legacy workflows languish, partially due to the complexity of some of the early products. Replacing those legacy workflows with modern technology becomes almost a no-brainer," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Our research helps companies identify content automation use cases and provides guidance on how to fully automate the document process which in many cases, enterprises need to evaluate replacing incumbent providers that have not kept up."

Smart Communications' SmartIQ is a low code forms process automation solution that uses a unique combination of intelligent data collection, approval workflows, and digital outputs to transform traditional forms-based processes into incredibly fast, guided user experiences. SmartCOMM is the next-gen customer communications management product that delivers personalized interactive communications via every channel at tremendous scale. Together, they power The Conversation Cloud platform which offers a robust set of capabilities designed to enable fully digital, end-to-end customer conversations including onboarding, workflow, collaboration, and content automation.

"We built these market-leading cloud solutions to help enterprises create personalized customer experiences that have lasting brand impact with their consumers and improve the employee experience so they can focus delivering business results," said Leigh Segall, President of Smart Communications. "We believe our Leader placement in The Aragon Research Globe for Workflow and Content Automation for the last four years acknowledges the robustness and usability of our solutions that are helping businesses improve agility, scalability and profitability."

Download a complimentary copy of the report here .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.