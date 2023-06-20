MetaQuotes Ltd: MetaQuotes Introduces the Updated Client Base and Trading Volume Boosting Tool in MetaTrader 5

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The updated Sponsored VPS service can assist brokers in attracting potential clients, incentivizing existing traders, and driving higher trading volumes. In just a few minutes, companies can set up a loyalty program for social and algorithmic traders to reward their potential or existing customers. Brokers can offer free reliable virtual servers to separate clients or user groups for round-the-clock trading. The service supports flexible allocation conditions, allowing business to tailor their offerings based on their specific goals. The wide range of settings enables the selection of user cohorts based on any desired attribute, from the source site and registration date to geographic location and account balance. The service can be sued to reward potential clients who are about to make their decision, as well as new users who have just opened a real account or experienced traders who have reached certain performance milestones.





MetaTrader 5 Sponsored VPS





Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes, commented: "Free specialized hosting for automated trading is a valuable asset and a significant advantage over competitors. In a highly saturated and aggressive market, any compelling argument can tip the scales. We believe that the updated service will assist brokers in improving their business performance."

Being natively integrated into the trading platform, the service requires no additional connections or configurations and can be activated in just a few clicks. It means that brokerage companies can launch ready-made loyalty programs within minutes. Furthermore, the service provides comprehensive statistics to monitor VPS usage, customer locations, deposits, and other essential metrics. Such transparency empowers extensive control and planning capabilities.

By offering Sponsored VPS for traders, brokers can attract potential clients, expand their customer base, reward existing traders for performance results, and stimulate trading activity on their servers.

MetaQuotes has been developing software applications for brokerages, banks, exchanges, and hedge funds for more than 20 years. Millions of users and thousands of financial institutions use the company's products every day. The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has become the industry standard, pushing outdated and inefficient platforms out of the market. MQL5.com, the largest algorithmic trading community, offers a variety of additional services, from algorithmic trading tools to VPS. With continued community support, the company has built an unparalleled infrastructure around MetaTrader 5, which is trusted by tens of millions of traders from all financial markets.

Contact Information

Mikhail Kirilin

PR Manager

kirilin@metaquotes.net

+35795564211

SOURCE: MetaQuotes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762259/MetaQuotes-Introduces-the-Updated-Client-Base-and-Trading-Volume-Boosting-Tool-in-MetaTrader-5