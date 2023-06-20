CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Receipt of The Exploration Permit for the Silverknife Property, North-Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has received the exploration permit for the Silverknife Property in north-central British Columbia.

The permit will allow the company to proceed with its planned 3,000-meter drill program that is targeting high grade silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement deposits ('CRD's). The company is targeting an area in the northernmost portion of the property that has coincident gravity and electromagnetic anomalies. The project area is in close proximity to Coeur Mining Inc. Silvertip Mine, one of the highest-grade underground silver-lead-zinc CRD deposits in the world, in an area that has been deemed to have high potential to host additional CRD deposits.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted "Securing this permit is a key milestone as we are especially excited about the potential of Silverknife in the Rancheria Silver District. We have been looking at this project for a couple of years and it is a very exciting prospect."

Mr. Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted, "Our team worked hard to secure this permit in time to commence our operations on schedule. We are currently mobilizing crews and establishing a new industrial camp to support exploration efforts. I wish to personally thank the efforts of the Tahltan Central Government, other stakeholders, the permitting team in the Smithers office of the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines, and Mr. Nelson Deborgorski who were all great to work with on this permitting effort. I look forward to advancing this new project which we feel has great potential to result in a significant discovery."

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He is directly supervising in the field the 2023 exploration program, sampling efforts, quality assurance and quality controls, on all of the Company projects. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife project (British Columbia), the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), and Amy claims located 7km west of the Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova (optioned to Highbank Mining Inc., TSX-V: HBK), and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

