Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from new sampling of previously unsampled sections of core from holes DP22-02 and DP22-03 from the last drill program. Mineralization in DP22-03 has been extended from 51 meters to 73.5 meters at an average grade of 8.42 g/t gold, which includes 6.5 meters of 72.23 g/t gold. Additionally, the recalculated assays in DP22-02 have improved the average grade from 189 meters to 223.5 meters to 5.98 g/t gold (See Table 1 below).

"We are pleased to receive these new assays from unsampled sections of the previously reported holes which significantly increase the grade and length of intersected mineralization. The Property has the geological characteristics consistent with an orogenic gold system. Historical drilling was primarily focused on near surface mineralization. Our last drilling program was designed to start testing the depth potential with our deepest holes drilled to date. We are excited to start our next drill program. This will give us a chance to expand on the known high-grade gold zones and test further at depth," states Ivy Chong, Chief Executive Officer.

Drill holes DP22-02 and DP22-03 were drilled in open areas down-dip from drill hole TC07-02 that was drilled by Teck Resources Limited and returned 1.5 meters of 16 g/t gold. Mineralization generally correlates with magnetic "highs" as identified in the drone magnetic survey conducted in 2022. The 2022 drill holes demonstrate potential continuation of the high-grade gold mineralization in quartz-veined mafic metavolcanic rocks. For further details, please refer to the Company press release of January 10, 2023.

Table 1. Assay Results:

Hole # New Assay and Revised Assay Results Previously Reported (January 10, 2023) From - To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) From - To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) DP 22-02 189.0 - 223.5 34.5 5.98 189 - 214.5 25.5 5.37 DP 22-03 Including: 88.5 - 162.0

118.5 - 125.0 73.5

6.5 8.42

72.23 88.5 - 139.5

- 51.0

- 7.35

-

Table 2. Drill Collar and Hole Information

NAD83 Zone 15 Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) DP22-02 534263 5471425 448 180 -60 300 DP22-03 534264 5471423 448 160 -60 201

The true widths of drill intercepts are not known.

The 2023 drill program will be focused on testing for lateral and vertical extensions of the higher-grade gold mineralization as well as extending the Pelham zone to both the east and west.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

The core was logged geologically and sample intervals selected in Dynasty's core shack in Dinorwic, Ontario. They were securely transported and diamond sawed in the presence of the Company's consulting geologist, and personally delivered to the ALS Global Geochemistry Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dynasty used ALS Global for Au-AA23 gold fire assays and the ME-ICP61 33 multi-elements packages for the minor element analyses. Oreas standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream to check on the comparative accuracy of the gold assays received. Gold fire assays and 4-acid-dissolution geochem analyses were conducted on the samples at the ALS Global Geochemistry Laboratory in Vancouver, B.C, and all gold values higher than 10 g/t were re-assayed by using Au-GRA21 gravimetric fire assays.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by Peter Holbek, P.Geo, M.Sc., an independent consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, September 27, 2021 can also be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

