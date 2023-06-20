MA, Ph.D and post-doc candidates at US universities to be supported with 1 million USD

Applications on www.dompefoundation.org Deadline December 31st, 2023

The Dompé Foundation has announced it doubled to 1 million dollars its support to MA, PhD and post-doc candidates from United States-based universities for 2023. This funding opportunity, which honors the legacy of the only female Italian Nobel laureate in Medicine, is intended for students of any nationality that have already been admitted to a MA, PhD or post-doc program in Neuroscience and Neurobiology at a US university. As with former grants, the Foundation will offer scholarships and fellowships to the most promising candidates. Applications will soon be online on the Foundation's website. Deadline is December 31st,2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619240012/en/

Silvia Penati, winner of the 2021/2022 edition of the Call for applications in memory of Rita Levi Montalcini (Photo: Dompé)

The fellows of previous editions will be gathering to meet Sergio Dompé, Executive President of Dompé farmaceutici and members of the Board on June 20, 2023 at the Public Library in Washington D.C. for the Embrace the Challenge in Science event, attended by Mariangela Zappia, Ambassador of Italy to the United States.

"Investment in young researchers is a guarantee of success in terms of scientific discoveries and economic progress," Ambassador Zappia pointed out in expressing appreciation for the opportunities provided by the Dompé Foundation.

The US fellows present in Washington D.C. on June 20 are attending graduate programs at Stanford University, Georgetown University, Washington University in St. Louis, and Johns Hopkins University.

The Rita Levi Montalcini Scholarships and Fellowships are part of a more extensive program to support the higher education of young talents in STEM fields, which has seen the Dompé Foundation award over 70 scholarships and invest more than 6 million euros in the last 3 years (half of which for 2023/24 fellows).

Established in 2020 by Sergio Dompé, the Foundation aims to break down the barriers to higher education for promising students with a low income while contributing to the development of the careers of the future, especially within the Life Sciences industry. The degree programs sponsored by the Foundation provide students with a multidisciplinary education, a strong grounding in new technologies and innovation principles, and the opportunity to access an international network: these ingredients are key for those who intend to be at the forefront of innovation and research today.

To-date, the Dompé Foundation has involved 21 top universities in US and Europe: Stanford University, Georgetown University, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Pittsburgh, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, University of Chicago, Yale, and Weill Cornell Medicine in the US; Queen Mary University of London, Bocconi University, and other universities in Italy. The Foundation's commitment to the progress of scientific knowledge is part of Dompé farmaceutici's long lasting investments in R&D and innovative startups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619240012/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Guido Romeo Head Corporate Communications Dompé farmaceutici

Mob. +39 349 4154010 guido.romeo@dompe.com