Xtra Energy Corp. Announces XRF High-Grade Results Up to 32.05% Antimony and 875 ppm Rhodium From The Historic Arrance Antimony Prospect, Bernice Canyon, Nevada. Video Attached

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is pleased to announce the XRF results for mineralization intercepted from three individual stringers (veinlets) located inside the Arrance Antimony Prospect 4th level. The Arrance Antimony Prospect as described by Lawrence, Edmond, in "Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 is on the south side of Bernice Canyon, 1.7 miles from its mouth, and about 40 feet above the canyon floor. Production of Antimony totaled less than half a ton but its composition is very similar to that found at the Antimony King Mines, the principal antimony producer of the district. Stibnite occurs as veinlets up to three-fourths of an inch wide along fractures in the sill.

Sample ID# Sb % Ag (ppm) Rh (ppm) V (ppm) Mg % #48 23.61 ND 599 200 4.12 #49 (in video) 13.95 20 325 ND 2.14 #50 (in video) 32.05 ND 875 207 6.08

*Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is a SciAps X-505 handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer and produces a beam designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman of Xtra Energy, commented, "We are very pleased to see the continuation and consistency of the results in the Arrance. On every test, we successfully intercepted high-grade antimony and, much to our surprise, very high-grade rhodium. With the size of the American Antimony Project, if the mineralized zone continues at depth, it could add up to significant tonnage. Please view and enjoy the attached video for a detailed walkthrough of the XRF testing conducted. We are very excited to continue with this exploration program."

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

