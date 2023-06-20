Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Algonquin Capital today announced the June 2023 distribution for the Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund, which has a policy to pay quarterly distributions. The distribution will be paid on July 7, 2023 to unitholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

The distribution amounts per unit for each Series are as follows:

Series FundServ Code Distribution per Unit ($) F AGQ301 1.04 A AGQ303 0.92 F Founders (closed) AGQ305 1.11





About Algonquin Capital Corporation

Algonquin Capital Corporation ("Algonquin") is a boutique Canadian fixed income investment manager. Algonquin was founded in 2014 and offers fixed income strategies focused on capital preservation while producing strong risk-adjusted returns.

For more information, please contact:

Raj Tandon

raj.tandon@algonquincap.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

