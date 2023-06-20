The "Europe Spirulina Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe spirulina market is expected to reach $156.61 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, the market is expected to reach $8,308.8 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing health wellness trends and the growing food supplements industry, the rising demand for natural food colors, the positive environmental impact of spirulina cultivation, strict regulations for the use of synthetic colors and flavors, the growing preference for spirulina-sourced products, and the increasing use of spirulina in aquaculture.

Furthermore, the growing demand for phycocyanin and increasing consumer awareness regarding clean-label products are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the Europe spirulina market based on product type, distribution channel, application, and geography.

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Health Wellness Trends and the Growing Food Supplements Industry

Rising Demand for Natural Food Colors

Positive Environmental Impact of Spirulina Cultivation

Strict Regulations for the Use of Synthetic Colors and Flavors

Growing Preference for Spirulina-sourced Products

Increasing Use of Spirulina in Aquaculture

Restraints

Low Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Spirulina

Complexities in Algae Production

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Phycocyanin

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Clean-label Products

Trends

Adoption of New Production Technologies (Photobioreactors)

Companies Mentioned

DIC Corporation (Japan)

E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)

C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd (China)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. China)

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

JIANGSHAN COMP SPIRULINA CO. Ltd (China)

TAIWAN WILSON ENTERPRISE INC. (Taiwan)

Bluetec Naturals CO. Ltd. (China)

AlgoSource (France)

Far East Microalgae Industries

Co. Ltd. (FEMICO) (Taiwan)

Far East Bio-Tec. Co. Ltd. (FEBICO) (Taiwan)

Necton S.A. (Portugal)

YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (TCMC) (Taiwan)

Roquette Klotze GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. (Portugal)

Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China)

BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)

SPIFORM (France)

Vedan Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan)

ALGALIMENTO SL (Spain)

Aurospirul (India)

Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. (China)

Clos Sainte Aurore (France)

Sea Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany)

Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co. Ltd.(FZBIOTECH)(China)

Spirulina La capitelle (France)

Scope of the Report:

by Product Type

Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Flakes

Phycocyanin

Frozen Spirulina

by Distribution Channel

Business Channel

Consumer Channel

by Application

Nutraceuticals

Food Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product type, distribution channel, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the Europe spirulina market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the Europe spirulina market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the Europe spirulina market?

What are the recent developments in the Europe spirulina market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the Europe spirulina market, and how do they compete with other players?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xid3uk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620681724/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900