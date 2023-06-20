Global Citizen: Power Our Planet: Live in Paris

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil; William Ruto, President of Kenya; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank To Join 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' on Thursday, June 22

PARIS, FRANCE and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil; William Ruto, President of Kenya; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank will address 20,000 people gathering for 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' on the iconic Champ de Mars in Paris this Thursday, June 22. Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation; Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization; and Climate Activists Elizabeth Wathuti and Wawa Gatheru are also set to participate, as well as José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste, who will represent the world's Least Developed Countries.

The sold out event is hosted by Global Citizen, the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW, and will feature performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and special guests Ayra Starr, FINNEAS, Joé Dwèt Filé, and Mosimann. The event will rally global leaders attending the New Financial Pact Summit, chaired by President Macron.

The Power Our Planet campaign, which is co-chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, is calling for a seismic shift in the way the world's financial systems work to give the world's poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen their resilience against natural disasters, and address their most urgent needs.

"The Summit for a New Global Financial Pact presents world leaders with a pivotal opportunity to acknowledge the flaws in our global financial system, and to disrupt and modernize them in light of the climate crisis," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. "This week could be a turning point for our planet and a step toward equity and justice for poor and developing countries. The question is, will Macron and his summit act with the bold and decisive leadership this hour demands? The world is watching."

"I'm looking forward to joining 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' beneath the iconic Eiffel Tower, along with 20,000 activists and fellow music fans," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil. "We only have today, and it's possible to act on climate change, hunger and poverty, and update our financial systems to build the world that we want, with peace and without hunger."

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will also feature appearances by John Boyega, Rémy Buisine, Common, Connie Britton, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Cyril Dion, Danai Gurira, Diane Kruger, Padma Lakshmi, Aïssa Maïga, Berla Mundi, Norman Reedus and Michelle Yeoh and the world's leading youth climate activists, including Xiye Bastida, Dean Bhekumuzi Bhebhe, Camille Etienne, Jerome Foster II, Brianna Fruean, Wawa Gatheru, Helena Gualinga, Wangari Kuria, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, and Elizabeth Wathuti.

Viewers around the world can participate during the broadcast by downloading the Global Citizen app and taking action.

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' event is hosted in partnership with the City of Paris, and is produced by Live Nation.

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, 8:00pm CEST/ 2:00pm EST

WHERE: Champ de Mars, Paris, France

HOW TO WATCH: 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will be broadcast and streamed to the world on Apple Music & the Apple TV app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, iHeartRadio, Associated Press, 9Now in Australia, France Télévisions, CSTAR and Brut in France, Evil Geniuses Creator Collective Twitch Channels, Mediacorp in Singapore, Reuters, SABC and TimesLIVE in South Africa, TNT in Latin America and the Caribbean, Veeps, YouTube, globalcitizen.org and the Global Citizen app from 8:00pm CEST on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Global Citizen's Power Our Planet campaign is galvanizing millions of people around the world to take action, raise their voices and demand urgent changes from governments, multilateral development banks, and major corporations, including:

Keep Promises Already Made: Deliver the outstanding $16.7 billion of the committed $100 billion in climate financing for lower-income countries; transfer $100 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights from wealthy countries to poor countries; increase foreign aid budgets; and enact global carbon emissions taxes.

Deliver the outstanding $16.7 billion of the committed $100 billion in climate financing for lower-income countries; transfer $100 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights from wealthy countries to poor countries; increase foreign aid budgets; and enact global carbon emissions taxes. Free Up Funding: Make up to $1 trillion in financing available to countries in need through policy reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks; and include natural disaster and pandemic clauses in loans to poorer nations.

Make up to $1 trillion in financing available to countries in need through policy reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks; and include natural disaster and pandemic clauses in loans to poorer nations. Transition to Clean Energy: Corporations should commit to join the United Nations' Race-to-Zero by setting science-based targets; publish time-bound action plans for climate transitions; and make transformative investments for a lower-carbon transition in emerging economies.

An alliance of world leaders representing both Global North and Global South countries has joined the Power Our Planet campaign alongside Global Citizen and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, including supporters Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste; Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, the Government of Ghana, the Government of Namibia, the Government of Zambia, and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Power Our Planet's coalition of supporters also includes leading activists, philanthropic foundations, nonprofit organizations, and private sector leaders, including Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Mark Malloch Brown, President, Open Society Foundations; Benedict Oramah, President of AfreximBank; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi; Kate Higgins, CEO, Cooperation Canada; Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International; Ban Ki-Moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Eloise Todd, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Pandemic Action Network; and Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Co-Founder of the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition and 2023 Global Citizen Prize winner.

The Power Our Planet campaign is supported by: African Climate Reality Project; Aspire Artemis Foundation Inc.; Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens; BASICS International; Bays Planet Foundation; Beyond Bretton Woods; Blended Finance Taskforce; Brave Foundation; Center for Environmental Peacebuilding; Chanja Datti; Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean; Common Good Marketplace; Connected Development; Don't Gas Africa; E3G; Earth For All; ECB Sustainable Youth Foundation; Education Cannot Wait: The UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies; Extinction Rebellion (XR) Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB); Focus 2030; Friends of the Global Fund Europe; GAIN; Gender and Economic Research Center; Germanwatch; Glasgow Actions Team; Global Alliance for a Green New Deal; Global Education and Leadership Foundation (Values 20 India); the Global Fund; Global Health Advocates; the Global Kid; Global Nation; Green Republic Farms; Hungry for Action; International Climate Change Development Initiative; International Climate Financing WG; International Electrotechnical Commission; International Fund for Agricultural Development; JA Africa; Jane Goodall Institute France; Jara; Lagos Food Bank; LEAP Africa; Loss and Damage Youth Coalition; Malala Fund; Marafiki United Green Youths Initiative; Millennials Movement; Moody's; the ONE Campaign; ONG Jeunes Volontaires pour l'Environnement (JVE); Only One; OurCause; OWIT Brussels - Organization of Women in Trade; Oxfam France; Plastic Punch; Power to Girls Foundation; Primavera Zur; Project Everyone; Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE); Restless Development; Re:Wild; Save the Children; SDG2 Advocacy Hub; Shamba Centre for Food and Climate; Sharing Strategies; She Leads Climate Action; Stage For Change; Strategic Youth Network for Development; Sungulo Comm NPC; Support Humanity Cameroon (SUHUCAM); Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Sustainability and Climate Podcast; UN Joint SDG Fund; United Nations Foundation; Uniting To Combat NTDs; Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI); Women At Risk International Foundation.

The Power Our Planet campaign and the 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' event is hosted in partnership with the City of Paris, is produced by Live Nation, and supported by Cisco and Citi, as well as Afrexim Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Seadream Family Foundation. ??A series of thought leadership events focused on driving action from the private sector is being supported by Cisco, Citi and Accenture. The 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' broadcast will be produced by Done and Dusted.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies across the world including: AIM Group, Arena Holdings, Bandsintown, Bella Naija, Branded Cities, Brut, Clear Channel Outdoor, Dysturb, EIB Network, Europe 2, Executive Channel Network, Fun Radio, JC Decaux (France), Mediatransports, NRJ Group, OUI FM, OUTFRONT Media, Pass Culture, Politico, RFM, RTL2, Seen Media, Trooh, Vanguard Media, Wall Street Journal and Zikoko.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

