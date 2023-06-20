Regulus Therapeutics Inc.: Regulus Therapeutics Announces Update on Preclinical Studies in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Collaboration with Researchers from Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital

Program advances to lead compound evaluation in preclinical in vivo models

Preliminary data for in vivo studies are expected in second half of 2023

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced an update on its preclinical studies evaluating a library of oligonucleotides designed to inhibit miR-155 for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease). Regulus is pursuing this effort in collaboration with the laboratories of Oleg Butovsky, Ph.D., and Howard L. Weiner, M.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and the Foundation for Neurologic Diseases ( Boston, MA ). The early-stage collaboration began in September 2021, and has now advanced to evaluation of compounds of interest in ALS preclinical in vivo models.

This milestone follows the successful completion of an oligonucleotide library and microglia cell-based screening campaign which identified compelling inhibitors of miR-155. Regulus and BWH are now evaluating the pharmacologic effects of selected anti-miR-155 inhibitors in preclinical ALS animal models, with an ultimate goal of achieving therapeutic efficacy and clinical translation for ALS patients. Preliminary data for these in vivo preclinical studies are expected in the second half of 2023.

"We are very excited about the latest progress in our productive partnership with Drs. Butovsky and Weiner at BWH, which brings us one step closer to translating our preclinical research into a potentially meaningful treatment for patients with ALS, a devastating disease of the central nervous system," said Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Therapeutics. "We look forward to reviewing preliminary data later this year, and to further explore the impact of our anti-miR-155 inhibitors in this devastating neurologic disease."

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

