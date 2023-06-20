Quipt Home Medical Corp.: Quipt Home Medical Announces Up-listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. ("Quipt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is very pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and will commence trading on the TSX at market open on June 21, 2023 under the symbol "QIPT". Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the TSX, the common shares will be delisted and will cease trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.



"We are incredibly proud to announce the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This significant milestone underscores our commitment to growth and provides a strong foundation for our investors. As we work to establish ourselves as a national leader in respiratory care across the United States, our ability to list on the TSX shows the sustained expansion of our organization over the years and the ongoing momentum across the business," said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Quipt. "We believe that this listing will provide us with increased visibility and access to a broader investor base, which will further support our mission to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders. We're excited about this next step in our journey and are deeply appreciative of the support from our investors, our team, and the TSX."

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing. There will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares. In addition, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on NASDAQ in the United States under the symbol "QIPT".

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services, and making life easier for the patient.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

