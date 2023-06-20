Nogin, Inc.: Nogin Appoints Arthur Stark and Shahriyar Rahmati to Board of Directors

TUSTIN, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW) ("Nogin" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announced that it has appointed Arthur Stark and Shahriyar Rahmati as new members of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.



Arthur Stark and Shahriyar Rahmati are accomplished executives with over 60 years of combined experience leading technology- and brand-focused public companies.

Stark concluded a 45-year career as President of Bed Bath & Beyond in 2018, upon being unanimously elected as Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. During his tenure, Bed Bath & Beyond became a multi-channel retail conglomerate with annual revenue of $12 billion and with 1,500 locations and 60,000 employees in all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico. Today, Stark is Founder and Chairman of Stark Enterprises LLC, a strategic advisory practice advising the founders and CEOs of a broad range of companies concerning business development, market positioning, organizational design, strategy, and funding. In addition, Stark serves on the Senior Advisory Boards of Jefferies Group, the global investment bank, and Vintage Partners, a VC fund of funds with over $3.5 billion under management.

Rahmati currently serves as Nogin's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He has over 20 years of experience in various C-Suite roles across several industries and has held operating executive positions at private equity firms in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to his tenure at Nogin, he most recently served as COO of RugsUSA, an ecommerce retailer of home décor products, which he led during a time of significant growth. Prior to his role at RugsUSA, Rahmati was a Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Operations at Comvest Partners, a principal at The Gores Group, an operating partner at Graham Partners, and a key member of portfolio company transformation teams on behalf of leading private equity firms such as TPG Capital, Freeman Spogli, and Hellman & Friedman.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Arthur and Shahriyar to our Board of Directors," said Company Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Huberman. "Arthur has built his career driving multi-channel brand success, and we're confident that his insights and experience will further enhance our strategy and vision. Also, after nearly a year on our senior leadership team, Shahriyar's efforts and expertise have been crucial for positioning Nogin to reach its full potential. Nogin is poised to revolutionize the way many brands approach ecommerce, and we believe we have the team and support in place to capture the vast opportunity ahead. We are very fortunate to have Arthur and Shahriyar on our Board."

For additional details, please reference the Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2023, which can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

