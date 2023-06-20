VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Declared New EV Leader, Attracting Automotive Enthusiasts by EV Auto Insider; Allowing the Public to Directly Invest Beginning June 22nd, 2023

BOTHELL, WA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - E-Cite Motors Group, a privately held subsidiary of VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC:VAPR), has been featured by EV Auto Insider in an article where it was declared the "clear leader in its category".



The article can be read in its entirety at https://evautoinsider.com/new-ev-leader-emerges-attracting-automotive-enthusiasts-allows-public-to-invest-directly-for-a-limited-time/

The article states: "With nearly every automobile manufacturer scrambling to adapt to EV regulations and mandates while integrating or phasing out of their existing Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle infrastructure, one newcomer, E-Cite Motors Group, has emerged as the clear leader in its category.

"E-Cite's mission is to produce state of the art iconic vehicles as a Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturer that are affordable, stylish, fun to drive, scalable, and commercially viable. By that standard, E-Cite is far ahead of any competition. They are the first and only company to receive all the required regulatory permissions to proceed with manufacturing under a special government exemption that dramatically decreases the cost and time required to manufacture and sell vehicles for use on public roadways. This exemption is not available to traditional EV manufacturers such as Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Ford, or GM. In fact, E-Cite has received approvals under the exemption for three diverse vehicles. These include an affordable two seat sportscar the 'EV-GT', an AWD Truck/SUV, and the EV-222, a gorgeous hyper car.

"While traditional manufactures are generally taking three to five years to develop a new vehicle and have it approved for production, E-Cite has accomplished this with three vehicles in less than a year since unveiling the initial details of its first vehicle on July 12, 2022. Vehicles are expected to begin showing up at E-Cite dealerships by the end of the year. Compare that to Tesla's Cybertruck which was announced nearly four years ago with no delivery date yet, and the long development delays from Rivian, Ford, GM and others.

"With the ability to go from concept to approval, to manufacture in less than a year, it should not come as a surprise that E-Cite's parent stock price (VAPR) has outperformed Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), Lucid (LCID), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM) in returns to investors over the most recent two-year, one-year, and 90-day periods."

Barry Henthorn, E-Cite CEO, stated: "We are beginning to be inundated with inquiries from potential investors and media wanting to know more about our vehicles, production progress, and investment opportunities. EV Auto Insider is a great resource to get the latest news about everything related to electric vehicles, and being featured by them exposes E-Cite to a very specific audience that is focused on emerging trends in the industry."

The article goes on to discuss E-Cite's approval to allow the public to directly invest and the strength of E-Cite's Management and support team, yet cites the vehicles themselves as the most exciting thing about E-Cite Motors. For more information and a detailed description of the Bonus Units, and Perks, visit www.ecitemotors.com/what-if The direct link to the offering is www.investinecite.com is open to the public and will go live officially June 22, 2023.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC:VAPR) is privately held subsidiary of a publicly traded company VaporBrands International, Inc. based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors www.ecitemotors.com, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.



