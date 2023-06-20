ComplianceQuest and STP ComplianceEHS Partner to Deliver Comprehensive EHS Compliance Solution

ComplianceQuest and STP ComplianceEHS Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Customers Comply with Complex and Everchanging Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Regulatory Requirements

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of cloud-based quality and EHS (Environment, Health & Safety) management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with STP ComplianceEHS, a premier provider of regulatory content for environmental, health, and safety management. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to deliver a comprehensive compliance ecosystem, enabling organizations to achieve EHS regulatory compliance through advanced technology, content, and expertise.

ComplianceQuest's next-generation and AI-powered software solutions automate quality and EHS processes across industries, helping customers ensure workplace safety, mitigate risk, and drive operational excellence. STP ComplianceEHS specializes in comprehensive compliance solutions, providing organizations with tools and content for meeting complex EHS requirements and ensuring workplace safety.

The partnership between ComplianceQuest and STP ComplianceEHS will integrate advanced EHS compliance management capabilities with deep regulatory content, offering customers a holistic EHS compliance solution. Now, within CQ's EHS solution, Customers can access the audit and regulatory content written by STP's senior EHS practitioners experienced within the jurisdictions to provide top quality, depth, and accuracy.

"This partnership empowers organizations to streamline EHS compliance and focus on core business objectives. STP content saves time and money for our customers by sifting through complex, ever-changing global EHS requirements and presenting it in tools that non-legal experts can use," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "Together with STP ComplianceEHS, we will help customers navigate complex EHS regulatory landscapes and deliver unparalleled value."

The collaboration will leverage combined resources and expertise to enhance customer offerings. Integration efforts, joint development, and knowledge exchange will enable both companies to provide robust and sustainable EHS compliance solutions.

"We provide regulatory content in 50+ countries, 100+ jurisdictions and 17+ local languages. We provide confidence and assurance that your team has current, complete information on what their compliance obligations are and the support they need to verify compliance," said Gail Ankiewicz, President at STP ComplianceEHS. "Together, we will help organizations enhance workplace safety, ensure compliance and drive sustainable business practices."

About ComplianceQuest:

Transform to a fully connected business with a next-generation AI-powered Product Lifecycle, Quality and Safety management platform, built on Salesforce.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes increase product, quality, and safety as they bring their products from concept to customer success. Our intelligent data-driven platform comes with best-in-class integrated processes to mitigate risks, protect your employees, suppliers and brand reputation, and increase innovation, compliance, profit and customer loyalty. ComplianceQuest is pre-validated and easy to implement, use, and maintain, allowing for streamlined communication and collaboration across the product value chain.

ComplianceQuest provides cloud-based quality and EHS management software, simplifying processes, enhancing productivity, and ensuring operational excellence. Built on Salesforce, our solutions enable efficient navigation of EHS regulatory requirements across industries.

About STP ComplianceEHS:

For more than 35 years, EHS leaders have come to trust STP ComplianceEHS as a reliable content resource and partner to enable best-in-class audit and compliance management programs that form the foundation for their EHS management system and ESG program. Developed and maintained by EHS industry professionals, our audit publications and associated protocols, full-text content and regulatory monitoring provide comprehensive, up-to-date coverage for environmental, health and safety, legal and corporate governance issues. Our products, including the STP AuditHub and STP RegHub, help you plan, audit, assess, identify and track the regulatory requirements you need to meet your compliance obligations and improve your business efficiency for businesses across the globe.

