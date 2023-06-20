Exitcertified Announces Acquisition by Alpine's Growing Professional Education Platform Axcel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ExitCertified has joined Axcel Learning, a professional education platform backed by Alpine Investors, which focuses on buying, building and operating world-class education companies. ExitCertified marks Axcel's third instructor-led IT training acquisition, sitting alongside Web Age Solutions and Accelebrate. The three businesses will continue running under their own brands while sharing best practices and back-end resources under the overall leadership of Tim Toomey.





ExitCertified

ExitCertified logo





ExitCertified provides instructor-led training both online via its market-leading Live Virtual training platform and in person at training centers and customer locations. ExitCertified is known for its award-winning IT training solutions including CloudCentrix, a training suite that simplifies how various cloud technologies automate and transform the way organizations work. The CloudCentrix suite presents various categories of commercial and open-source technologies, architectural techniques, and IT training solutions to help organizations get the most out of their cloud investment. In addition, ExitCertified offers a portfolio of certified self-paced e-learning and on-demand content.

"We are thrilled to unite with Axcel, which provides us with a wealth of resources and expertise to enhance our IT training solutions," said Mark McCreath, President, ExitCertified. "We look forward to creating new projects with our instructor-led sister organizations, Web Age Solutions and Accelebrate."

"Over the past couple of years, we've watched as ExitCertified has grown and received various awards for its IT training," said Jonathan (Jono) Zeidan, CEO, Axcel. "We look forward to partnering with ExitCertified to provide new services and solutions so individuals and organizations can build the skills they need to succeed in rapidly changing environments."

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Francisco, ExitCertified offers strategic training paths to support today's technologies and a broad curriculum of vendor-authorized and customized courses for clients looking to implement or upgrade their business applications. ExitCertified provides self-paced training online and instructor-led training via its market-leading Live Virtual training platform, at a local training center or a company office.

About ExitCertified

ExitCertified is a leading IT training provider whose award-winning instructors use engaging and interactive methods to ensure knowledge retention. The company maintains a 97% student-satisfaction rating and has been named one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for 11 consecutive years.

About Axcel

Axcel is a professional education business backed by Alpine Investors focused on buying, building and operating world-class education companies. Axcel is passionate about people, focused on training the modern workforce and obsessed with delivering for customers and learners. Axcel sits within AlpineX, an Alpine investment platform focused on lower middle-market services businesses with enduring customer value propositions, high-quality revenue, and attractive markets. For more information, visit www.axcel-learning.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine's PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $11 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2022, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.

Contact Information:

Matthew George

pr@exitcertified.com

SOURCE: ExitCertified

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761848/Exitcertified-Announces-Acquisition-by-Alpines-Growing-Professional-Education-Platform-Axcel