Frontline workers, employees on-the-go can communicate with Teams enabled landline numbers using the mobile phone native dialer

Tango Networks announced Tango Extend enabling mobile phones to be an extension of a Microsoft Teams enabled fixed line phone number from certified operators.

Tango Extend leverages Microsoft Teams SIP Gateway technology to mobilize fixed line phone numbers, allowing users to make and receive Teams calls through the native dialer on their mobile phone.

Tango Extend seamlessly brings Teams to employees on-the-go and the deskless workforce, such as frontline workers in retail, delivery, transportation, and in-home services. The frontline workforce is estimated to consist of nearly 2 billion people worldwide, and often these workers do not have access to corporate communications platforms. Tango Extend connects these workers with corporate communications, expanding efficient collaboration across the extended workforce.

"Today's work-from-anywhere world demands simple and easy-to-operate communications to boost productivity," said Andrew Bale, President of Tango Networks. "Tango Extend brings business communications to any worker in any location. With Tango Extend, business customers can get more from their investment in Teams."

"Tango Extend unlocks even greater flexibility and a superior user experience when used in combination with the Operator Connect by NTT solution. The solutions together enable the ability to use the same Teams number and telephony provider to make calls through either the native dialer on mobile phones or the Teams application," said Charlie Doubek, Vice President of Managed Collaboration and Communications at NTT, one of the Operator Connect partners for Microsoft Teams. "Global business users can easily mobilize their existing Teams numbers and calling plans across multiple mobile networks."

"Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Phone are powering collaboration and enterprise-grade calling wherever work happens, in the office, at home or on the road," said Mahendra Sekaran, Vice President of Microsoft Teams Engineering. "Tango Extend provides another approach to deliver voice services to Teams Phone users by extending fixed lines to mobile devices and enabling a single business number that works across endpoints."

Tango Extend features a dual persona approach that makes Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) mobile phones into business-ready extensions of Teams.

The service enables an eSIM in a multi-SIM personal mobile phone to be controlled by the business, allowing work communications and personal communications to be separated and secured as dual personas.

The Teams-integrated persona uses the work-controlled SIM and the employee's Teams identity and number for communications. These business mobile communications can be centrally captured and recorded for compliance with records retention rules or for customer service quality assurance. Meanwhile, personal communications remain private and use the employee's personal identity and number.

Incorporating groundbreaking fixed-mobile convergence technologies, Tango Extend is covered by more than 100 patents and has won more than 10 best new product and channel solution awards.

